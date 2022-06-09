Commodity Market: Gold price gain marginally

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal edged higher marginally in the commodity market. As per market experts, rising US bond yields kept the demand for the yellow metal in check.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading with a marginal gain of 0.07% or Rs 34 at Rs 51,085 per 10 gram. Silver futures surged 0.18% or Rs 109 to Rs 62,135 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained unchanged at $1,853.24 per ounce. US gold futures eased by 0.1% to $1,854.70. Among other precious metals, silver rose by 0.2% to $22.07 per ounce, platinum fell by 0.3% to $1,003.46 and palladium rose by 0.9% to $1,960.94.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,360, higher by Rs 200. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4795, higher by Rs 25.