IRCTC launches ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra’: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will operate a special tourist train on the Shri Ramayana Yatra Circuit. The train will connect India with Nepal. The train under the Bharat Gaurav Scheme of Indian Railways will depart from Safdarjung railway station in New Delhi on June 21.

The train will cover a total distance of 8000 km. This train having a capacity of 600 people will run on the Ramayana Circuit identified under the ‘Swadesh Darshan’ scheme covering prominent places associated with the life of Lord Shri Rama including Ayodhya, Buxar, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Kashi, Prayag, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Kanchipuram and Bhadrachalam.

IRCTC will provide a safety kit to all tourists containing a face mask, hand gloves and hand sanitiser. The journey will cost around Rs 65,000 per person. It will cover the states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.