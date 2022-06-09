Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tie the knot, see pictures from their wedding

Chennai: Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and south-Indian actress Nayanthara got married in a private ceremony at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram. The function was attended by Actors Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Karthi, Kamal Hassan, Suriya, and Vijay and filmmakers Mani Ratnam and Atlee.

‘On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One ?????? With God’s grace , the universe , all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married #Nayanthara’, tweeted Vignesh Shivan. ‘Am Married Jus the Beginning of a bigger , stronger , crazy love story wit you my #Thangamey ! Love you #Thangamey #Kanmani Kadambari and now my wife !’, he wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: India’s first ‘sologamy’; Woman performs mehendi and haldi rituals!

Nayanthara and Vignesh fell in love on the sets of their 2015 movie ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’. They got secretly engaged last year.

From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE ???????????????? #WikkiNayanWedding #WikkiNayan pic.twitter.com/5J3QT71ibh — Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) June 9, 2022

As per reports, the wedding rituals started around 8 am. The wedding ceremony has been captured as a documentary by filmmaker Gautham Menon. It will be streamed on OTT platform, Netflix.