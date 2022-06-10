Kerala Congress calls for CM’s resignation over gold smuggling scam, intensifies state-wide protests

Kerala Congress protests in Kannur, Kochi, and Pathanamthitta have become more violent. Protesters have chanted slogans against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, calling for his resignation over his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case.

Slogans are being raised against police officials as well. VD Satheesan, the leader of the opposition, is taking part in the protest in Kochi. Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the 2020 gold smuggling scheme, voluntarily gave a statement in court, knowing full well that if her claims were proven false, she would face a minimum of seven years in prison, according to VD Satheesan.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan allegedly smuggled funds during his visits to Dubai in 2016, according to Swapna Suresh. ‘So, knowing this, the CM should be subjected to an investigation as well,’ demanded Satheesan.