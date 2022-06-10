DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSAutomobile

Omega Seiki Mobility launches electric three-wheeler in India

Jun 10, 2022, 01:49 pm IST

Mumbai: India based electric vehicle manufacturer, Omega Seiki Mobility has announced the launch of its electric three-wheeler named ‘Stream’.  The passenger electric three-wheeler is priced at Rs 3.40 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The new electric three-wheeler  is powered by an advanced 8.5-kW capacity lithium-ion battery. It  can be charged through a 16 A socket using the offboard portable charger in four hours. It  offers a range of 110 km on a single charge.

Omega Seiki Mobility  is the electric vehicle arm of Anglian Omega Group. The company headquartered at Faridabad has invested around $12 to 15 million in the production of electric vehicles.

