Omega Seiki Mobility launches electric three-wheeler in India

Mumbai: India based electric vehicle manufacturer, Omega Seiki Mobility has announced the launch of its electric three-wheeler named ‘Stream’. The passenger electric three-wheeler is priced at Rs 3.40 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi).

The new electric three-wheeler is powered by an advanced 8.5-kW capacity lithium-ion battery. It can be charged through a 16 A socket using the offboard portable charger in four hours. It offers a range of 110 km on a single charge.

Also Read: India’s foreign direct investment rank improves to 7th position

Omega Seiki Mobility is the electric vehicle arm of Anglian Omega Group. The company headquartered at Faridabad has invested around $12 to 15 million in the production of electric vehicles.