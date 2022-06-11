Britain and U.N. officials condemn the death sentences imposed on captured Britons in the Donbas.

Britain condemned Russian proxy authorities in Donbas on Friday for what it called a ‘egregious breach’ of the Geneva Convention by executing two British nationals captured in the separatist region while fighting for Ukraine.

The spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was speaking with Ukraine rather than Russia about the situation involving Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, who were convicted of ‘mercenary activities’ by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic on Thursday (DPR).

According to Aslin’s family, he and Pinner ‘are not, and have never been, mercenaries.’

They were living in Ukraine when the war started, and ‘as members of the Ukrainian armed forces, they should be treated with respect just like any other prisoners of war,’ the family said in a statement.

According to a United Nations official, such trials are equivalent to war crimes.

According to Johnson’s spokesman, Britain’s top priority is to work with the Ukrainian government to secure the soldiers’ release as soon as possible.