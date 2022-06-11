Hyderabad’s top Fashion Designer found dead in home

Prathyusha Garimella, a well-known fashion designer, was found dead in suspicious circumstances at her Banjara Hills home in Hyderabad, Telangana, on Saturday. Prathyusha Garimella, the founder of her own label, used to own a fashion studio in Banjara Hills, where she had top clients from Tollywood, Bollywood, and other sectors.

She was found dead in the bathtub, according to the Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills, and her body has been moved to Osmania Hospital for PME. She is thought to have committed suicide.

A carbon monoxide cylinder was seized from her bedroom by police. In Banjara Hills, a case has been filed under provisions relating to a suspicious death, and an inquiry will be conducted.

Prathyusha told Femina last year that she studied for her master’s degree in the United Kingdom before joining her father’s business, an LED manufacturing company, before starting her fashion career. Prathyusha soon realized, however, that she wasn’t cut out for the work and that her interests were elsewhere.