Rajasthan BJP leader says, BJP wants to throw me out of politics

Shobha Rani Kushwaha, a BJP leader who was suspended for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, has accused the party of failing to keep promises made to the Kushwaha community in Rajasthan. She also claimed that the party’s senior brass wanted to force her out of politics.

Kushwaha stated in a press release, ‘BJP national leaders still want to throw me out of politics in 2023, by breaking the unity of society. No matter how strong the power is, we have won the Dholpur seat three times in a row. We know that if we win it for the fourth time, then our stature will grow in politics. They only want a Kushwaha who says yes to them.’

She further accused the BJP of chasing the community only for the purpose of elections and the votes it generates. She said that state BJP leaders plotted against their own candidates in panchayat and municipal elections on several occasions. ‘Will they [BJP] take action against other leaders who are involved in anti-party activities?’ she asked.

The BJP’s disciplinary committee issued Kushwaha with a show cause notice on Friday, asking that she respond within seven days explaining why she should not be expelled from the party for allegedly cross-voting.