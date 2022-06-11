‘You ruined my reputation…did I really deserve it?’ Asks Aryan Khan after probe into drugs case

New Delhi: In 2021, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, along with a few others, was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) aboard a cruise ship in a narcotics case. On October 3, Aryan, his buddy Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were detained by the NCB and charged with conspiracy, possession, sale, acquisition, and unlawful trafficking of prohibited drugs under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

ARYAN KHAN ARRESTED IN DRUGS CASE

However, after spending nights in jail, Aryan Khan got out of the Arthur Road prison on October 30. The NCB recently handed the 24-year-old a clean chit in the case. During the inquiry, NCB deputy director (operations) Sanjay Singh, who led the Special Investigations Team (SIT) constituted to look into this matter, spoke with both Aryan and Shah Rukh. In his most recent interview with India Today magazine, he revealed information about his chats with Aryan Khan and his celebrity father, Shah Rukh Khan.

‘THEY FOUND NO DRUGS ON ME…’

Sanjay Singh recalls Aryan Khan confronting him once and saying, ‘Sir, you’ve depicted me as an international drug trafficker, accusing me of financing drug trafficking – aren’t these accusations ridiculous? Despite the fact that no narcotics were discovered on my person that day, I was detained. Sir, you have done me a big disservice and have tarnished my reputation. Why was I incarcerated for so long – did I truly deserve it?’ According to Sanjay, Shah Rukh stated in one of their chats, ‘We have been branded as some type of gigantic criminals or monsters who are trying to ruin society, and we find going to work challenging every day.’

CLEAN CHIT TO ARYAN KHAN IN DRUGS CASE

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cleared Aryan Khan, the Bollywood star’s son, in the drugs-on-cruise case in which he was detained last year. Aside from Aryan Khan, 19 other people were detained in the case. Except for two, all of the accused are presently free on bond. The NCB said in a statement, ‘ NCB Mumbai apprehended Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan, and Gomit at the International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak, and Munmum at the Cruise on October 2, 2021. Except for Aryan and Mohak, all of the defendants were caught in possession of drugs.’