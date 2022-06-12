Al Qaeda threats: what’s new and what should be done?

Several Islamic countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Iran, Pakistan, and others, have launched a diplomatic storm criticizing the Government of India and calling for stringent action against BJP leaders accused of insulting Islam. Meanwhile, the government has strongly condemned the remarks published by the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

India’s External Affairs Ministry has directed its Mission Heads in the OIC countries to clarify that the Indian government respected all religions and that comments disparaging a religious personality did not represent the government or the ruling BJP. The government has previously taken proper action against those who made uncharitable remarks, and the BJP, as a political party, has taken strong steps against defaulters.

The HoMs have been made aware that certain sections are hostile to the existing cordial bilateral relations and are unnecessarily instigating and inciting to sever the already existing harmonious relations. Pakistan has drawn attention for aggressively pushing the matter through the OIC, attempting to paint India in a negative light.

Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has vowed to carry out strikes in India in response to two BJP officials’ contentious remarks about the Islamic leader. AQIS-issued statement allegedly called for strikes in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and other cities. It appears that this terrorist organization wants to shake off its lethargy and strike in order to stay in the headlines.

In the midst of rapid changes aimed at portraying India negatively, it is critical to increasing vigilance against those groups within the nation who may be gaining their propulsion from extraneous forces acting from outside. Such a design, albeit by a small number of individuals, is less significant, but religious zeal in its extreme has the potential to harm peace and order. As a result, the relevant authorities must pool their efforts to prevent Al Qaeda from carrying out any terrorist activities in the country.

The current Al Qaeda threat, issued in response to the purportedly anti-religious supreme leader words, may be interpreted as a disguised or even hollow warning, but it should be taken seriously. We are seeing regular engagements with terrorists from across the border, which is facilitating violent activity in Kashmir that targets non-locals, instilling fear and uncertainty. To ensure tranquillity and peace, such components must be detected as soon as possible and preventive action must be done.

India’s intelligence services, in particular, must raise their antennae in order to gather preemptive intelligence and efficiently neutralize all those who threaten Indian interests. Mandarins in the South Block must work overtime to maintain India’s image overseas while simultaneously ensuring internal security. However, recent events may give fodder for miscreants to foment havoc.