New Delhi: A fire broke out at a soap manufacturing factory in Bulandshahr road industrial area in Ghaziabad on Sunday. The fire has been brought under control by 20 fire tenders. No casualty or injury has been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier a massive fire broke out in the Gaffar shoe market in Karol Bagh, New Delhi. It was brought under control by 39 fire tenders.

Further details are awaited.