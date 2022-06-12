India’s wheat export to cross 7 million tonnes, says FAO

New Delhi: The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has predicted that the wheat export from India will cross 7 million tonnnes this year. This will be India’s export average over the past five years, claimed the United Nations body in its Food Outlook.

Global wheat production in 2022 is predicted to decline from the 2021 record level by 0.8%. Wheat production will reach 771 million tonnes. This will be the first drop in four years. Year-on-year falls in production in Australia, India, Morocco and Ukraine will likely outweigh expected increases in Canada, Iran and Russia. Wheat production in India is forecast at 105.5 million tonnes, down nearly 4% from the record crop gathered in 2021.

Also Read: India’s foreign exchange reserves decline to $601 billion

Last month, the Union government banned wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns of wheat output being hit by a scorching heat wave. Wheat exports were allowed on the basis of permission granted by the Government of India to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their governments.