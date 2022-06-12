Karnataka Congress leader warns, All ‘chaddis’ BJP sends will go to PM Modi

The chaddi issue in Karnataka heated up even more when Congress leader Priyank Kharge told the BJP that whatever underwear it sends to the party would be given directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As a protest against Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s remarks on the RSS uniform of khaki shorts, the ruling BJP organised a ‘chaddi’ collection drive and delivered the knickers to the Karnataka Congress office in Bengaluru.

‘NSUI members burnt RSS Chaddis, don’t know why BJP got angry over this. That’s why BJP is collecting all used chaddis and sending those chaddis to KPCC office. I want to tell BJP members: send as many chaddis you can, all chaddis are being sent to Narendra Modi by the KPCC. Your chaddis will be given back to you,’ Priyank Kharge remarked, condemning the saffron party’s ‘chaddi’ campaign.

The chaddi row began as a result of a raging debate in Karnataka over the alleged ‘saffronization’ of school textbooks. Several people objected after a government-appointed textbook review committee replaced a chapter about Bhagat Singh with an article about RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar’s speech.