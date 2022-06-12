DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWS

Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi

Jun 12, 2022, 11:15 am IST

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Gaffar shoe market in Karol Bagh, New Delhi on Sunday morning. The fire was extinguished by 39 fire tenders. There is no immediate report of causality or injury.

Also Read: India to face South Africa in 2nd T20I today: Possible playing XI 

15 shops were damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

Another fire broke out at a soap manufacturing factory in Bulandshahr road industrial area in Ghaziabad on Sunday. The    fire has been brought under control by 20 fire tenders.  No casualty or injury has been reported.

Tags
shortlink
Jun 12, 2022, 11:15 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button