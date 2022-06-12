Massive fire breaks out in New Delhi

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Gaffar shoe market in Karol Bagh, New Delhi on Sunday morning. The fire was extinguished by 39 fire tenders. There is no immediate report of causality or injury.

15 shops were damaged in the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

#UPDATE | We got to know around 4.15 am that fire has set out. Fire tenders came half an hour later. Fire has flamed but attempts being made to douse it. We're requesting them to spray chemicals to extinguish it: Dharampal Arora, President Karol Bagh wholesale footwear assoc pic.twitter.com/ubuoQYyYY0 — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2022

Another fire broke out at a soap manufacturing factory in Bulandshahr road industrial area in Ghaziabad on Sunday. The fire has been brought under control by 20 fire tenders. No casualty or injury has been reported.