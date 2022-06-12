MasterChef judges are confused by Bhel Puri flavors! Twitter is going crazy!

Every Indian has a warm spot in their heart for a spicy, tangy Bhel Puri. Without a doubt, the essential and favourite snack of any Indian. It’s a quick and easy dinner that will satisfy your appetites while saving you time! But did you know that our street food has become a Masterchef-level dish? That’s right, Australian Masterchef judges enjoyed it and were perplexed by the varied flavours.

After Masterchef Australia participant Sarah Todd produced that snack on the show, the Bhel Puri became the buzz of the desi Twitterati. Yes, she created a pretty typical Indian meal, and the judges were taken aback by the dish’s complexity.

Sarah, an Indian Australian celebrity chef, returns for the 16th season of the program to wow the judges with some Indian dishes. She detailed the entire ordeal on Instagram. Sharing images from the event, she said in the caption how the Judges requested her to produce wonderful food in 10 minutes and the first thing that sprang to mind was, of course, Bhel Puri.

‘A real blue Bhel Puri is supposed to be made only before consumption to keep the puffed rice from becoming mushy. All we have to do now is wait for the flavour to take its course. Isn’t this ideal for the MasterChef 10-minute challenge? Spicy, tangy, and zingy! #MasterChef #Masterchefau #recipes #recipe #sarahtodd The second-best meal, with a fantastic result but not enough to keep me out of round 2! Oh, and hugs from two of my favourite people! ‘

While we all understood how simple it is to make Bhel Puri, it was a complicated meal for the judges and Australians alike. After Sarah revealed her experience, the desi internet was enraged by the judges’ comments and the sight of Bhel Puri on Masterchef. Some mocked the preparation time, claiming that an Indian Bail Puri vendor would produce it in one minute, while others claimed to get Masterchef calibre dishes every evening for just Rs.20.

Meanwhile, for those who are unfamiliar, Sarah is a well-known celebrity chef in Australia. She rose to prominence after finishing in the top ten of MasterChef Australia season 6. She blew everyone away as a candidate back then with her modest attempts with Indian food. Todd is an author, entrepreneur, and has a big fan base all around the world. In India, she has two restaurants, one in Goa and one in Mumbai.