Tri Series 2022: Oman to face USA today

New York: Oman will face the USA in the ICC World Cup Cricket League-Two Triangular One-Day Series.

Oman is in the top of the table with 40 points. Scotland is in second place, followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The United States is fourth, while Namibia is fifth. Papua New Guinea is in seventh place. Nepal ranks sixth in the points table with 12 points from 12 matches.

Under the series, Nepal will play third match against Oman on June 14. Similarly, the last match of the series will be played between Nepal and USA on June 15.

Possible Playing XI:

USA: Monank Patel©(wk), Aaron Jones, Cameron Stevenson, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood©, Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi(wk), Fayyaz Butt, Nestor Dhamba, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan