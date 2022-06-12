Volkswagen confirms Indian release of ID.4 electric SUV; Read on…

Volkswagen is committed to its India 2.0 plan. The BS6 period began with the introduction of additional limited-run SUVs like the T-Roc and Tiguan AllSpace, the demise of the Polo and Vento, and the introduction of MQB A0-IN-based vehicles such as the Taigun and Virtus. Volkswagen India has now astonished everyone by stating that it would begin its electric mobility era in India next year with the debut of the all-electric ID.4 SUV.

During the unveiling of the all-new Virtus sedan on June 9th, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen’s passenger car division, stated that the firm will import a few ID.4 units for testing reasons between August and September 2022. The ID.4 will be tested in Indian geographical circumstances to ensure that it is suitable for Indian roads and climate.

Following the completion of these testing, Volkswagen will release the ID.4 in 2023. Initially, the Volkswagen ID.4 will be available in limited quantities through the CBU channel, similar to how the Kia EV6 was introduced in India recently. After the difficulties with semiconductor chip shortages are resolved, the number of imported units may increase. In addition to confirming the ID.4’s release, Gupta stated that Volkswagen intends to begin local manufacture of electric vehicles in India between 2025 and 2027. Aside from domestically assembling EVs in India, Volkswagen intends to manufacture battery packs for its electric vehicles exclusively in India.

VW ID.4

The ID.4 SUV is one of Volkswagen’s first pure-electric vehicles, based on the company’s all-electric MEB platform. It is now one of the most appealing electric vehicles, with a coupe-like shape and all modern characteristics like sleek-looking LED daytime running lamps and tail lamps, full-LED headlamps, and 21-inch alloy wheels. The SUV also seems young on the inside, with a distinctive color scheme for the cabin layout and amenities such as a full-TFT instrument dashboard and touchscreen infotainment system with wireless networking choices and linked car tech.

The Volkswagen ID.4 is offered in two variants globally. The standard model has a single-motor, two-wheel-drive arrangement that generates 204 horsepower, while the GTX variant has a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that produces 299 bhp. The ID.4 comes equipped with a 77 kWh battery pack that provides 520 km of range in two-wheel drive and 480 km in all-wheel drive.