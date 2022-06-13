A pack of condoms cost more than a TV in this country

Caracas: Condoms is the most effective and cheapest way to prevent unwanted pregnancy and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD). Condoms are supplied free of cost by the government in several countries in the world.

But in Venezuela, a packet of condoms will cost more than a price of a new television. In Venezuela, a packet of condoms will cost around Rs 60,000. The prices of contraceptive pills are also very high in the latin American country.

Also Read: Know how ‘Monkey Pox’ is related to sex

Abortion is banned in Venezuela. If someone does so in that country, there is a law to punish him/her severely. But, as per the State of World Population Report 2015 released by the United Nations, the country is having the highest number of teenage pregnancy cases. Venezuela is one of the leading Latin American countries in this regard.