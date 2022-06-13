Bhiwandi police detains engineering student Saad Ashfaq Ansari after being beaten by mob for supporting Nupur Sharma

On Sunday, June 12, a young Muslim boy named Saad Ashfaq Ansari was detained by Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra for allegedly supporting an ex-BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and questioning the nature of the Prophet Muhammad’s relationship with his wife Ayesha. A Muslim mob battered and humiliated him earlier yesterday for his support for Nupur Sharma in the ongoing blasphemy case.

Ashfaq wrote on Instagram, ‘ A 50-year-old man marrying a 6-9-year-old child is apparent child abuse. And I’m not sure how you can support this. Will you give your 6-year-old daughter to a 50-year-old man?’

He had shown his support for Nupur Sharma.

On Sunday, a mob marched to Ashfaq’s house and staged protests outside. They later filed a blasphemy charge against Saad Ashfaq Ansari at the Nizampura police station in Bhiwandi city, Thane district, Maharashtra. According to a member of the violent crowd, Ashfaq allegedly made ‘objectionable remarks’ about Islam and Prophet Muhammad.

The blasphemy controversy appears to be a hot topic in Bhiwandi, where police have called Nupur Sharma to question her.

On the allegation of a Raza Academy representative, Bhiwandi police filed a FIR against Nupur Sharma on May 30, and the police have acknowledged that they have issued her a summons to appear before them on an unspecified date.

Nupur Sharma has also been summoned by Mumbai police and asked to appear on June 25. Mumbra police in Thane have also called her on June 22. Naveen Kumar Jindal has also been arrested and summoned to appear in court on June 15.