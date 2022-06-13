DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Bitcoin is down 14% after cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network halts withdrawals.

Jun 13, 2022, 11:26 pm IST

Bitcoin fell 14% on Monday after Celsius Network, a major US cryptocurrency lending company, froze withdrawals and transfers citing “extreme” conditions, in the latest sign of the financial market downturn affecting the cryptosphere.

 

The Celsius move triggered a sell-off across cryptocurrencies, with their value falling below $1 trillion for the first time since January 2021, led by bitcoin, the largest token.

 

Also on Monday, BlockFi, another crypto lending platform, announced a 20% reduction in staff due to a ‘dramatic shift in macroeconomic conditions worldwide.’ Celsius, according to BlockFi, has no exposure and has ‘never worked with them.’

 

Bitcoin, which soared in 2020 and 2021, is down around 50% this year. This year, Ethereum has dropped by more than 67 percent.

 

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and Celsius did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

shortlink
Jun 13, 2022, 11:26 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button