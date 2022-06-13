BJP wins all seats in the Autonomous Council; Congress scores zero votes for second time

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won another huge electoral win in Assam today, sweeping the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) polls. The results of the elections held on June 8th were released today, and the BJP won all 26 seats. The KAAC has 30 members, 26 of whom are elected and the remaining four are nominated. And the BJP managed to win all 26 seats. With this, the BJP regained control of the autonomous council, having won the last elections in 2017.

The party gained 24 of the 26 seats in the latest elections, decimating the Congress party, which had held the council for the previous three terms. In 2017, Congress did not gain any seats. ‘ We kneel before the people of Karbi Anglong for delivering BJP a historic mandate in KAAC polls for the second time in a row,’ Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted following the election results. The voter participation in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council election on Wednesday was 79 percent.

We bow before people of Karbi Anglong for giving @BJP4Assam a historic mandate in KAAC polls 2nd time in a row.

After wins in urban body & GMC polls, this huge victory is a true affirmation of public trust in Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas pic.twitter.com/gY56fWWNtv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 12, 2022

Aside from the BJP and the Congress, other parties contesting the elections included the newly formed All-Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC), the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), making it a multi-cornered struggle. The BJP ran in all 26 seats, the Congress in 24, AAP in 10, and the CPI (ML) in 15. During the vote, violence erupted at two polling stations in the Duar Amla constituency. A crowd reportedly set fire to ballot boxes and documents, but the situation was quickly brought under control by authorities. On June 10th, those stalls were repolled.

Tuliram Ronghang, who represents the Bithung Rengthama seat, is the departing council’s Chief Executive Member. The Karbi Anglong Independent Council is an autonomous district council in Assam created under India’s constitution’s sixth schedule. The council has administrative control over two districts, Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. The council’s headquarters are at Diphu, in the Karbi Anglong district.

It was established as the Karbi Anglong District Council in 1951 and was renamed the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council by an Act of Parliament in 1995. This allowed the council additional autonomy under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Previously, the council had jurisdiction over only one district, Karbi Anglong, which was divided into two geographical sections by the Nagaon district. However, in 2015, the district was split into two.