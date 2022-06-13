China warns of new ‘strongly explosive’ COVID-19 outbreak in Beijing

China reported on Saturday that its capital Beijing is facing an ‘explosive’ Covid-19 outbreak linked to a pub. According to Reuters, Beijing police said that all 61 new coronavirus cases found in the city on Friday had either visited or had ties to the Heaven Supermarket Bar. The warning came after Beijing’s Covid-19 restrictions were tightened further on Thursday, with at least two districts banning several entertainment establishments following a flare-up in a zone known for nightlife, shopping, and embassies.

‘The recent outbreak … is strongly explosive in nature and widespread in scope’, Xu Hejian, spokesperson of the Beijing municipal government said.

The city did not disclose any additional restrictions at the meeting, but the Beijing Sports Administration afterwards announced that all off-campus and ‘offline’ sports events for teenagers will be suspended beginning Sunday.

Beijing, which has a population of 22 million people, has apparently registered 115 cases and 6,158 close contacts related to the bar so far.