Dozens of companies and small business groups have backed bill in the United States to rein in Big Tech.

Dozens of companies and business organisations are urging U.S. senators to support a bill aimed at reining in the biggest tech companies, such as Amazon.com and Alphabet’s Google, in a letter sent on Monday.

Last week, Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar and lawmakers from both parties announced that they had the Senate votes needed to pass legislation prohibiting tech platforms, such as Apple and Facebook, from favouring their own businesses on their platforms.

Yelp, Sonos, DuckDuckGo, and Spotify are among the companies that support the bill, which they describe as a ‘moderate and sensible bill aimed squarely at well-documented abuses by the very largest online platforms ‘

The American Booksellers Association, the American Independent Business Alliance, the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, and Kelkoo Group were also signatories.

The organisations urged the Senate to pass the bill, claiming that it would modernise antitrust laws and allow smaller businesses to compete.

Klobuchar stated last week that she believed she had the 60 Senate votes required to end debate and proceed to a vote on final passage. A similar bill is being considered in the House.

According to two sources familiar with the situation, the Senate is expected to vote on the bill this summer, possibly as early as late June. According to sources, the House will then vote on the Senate version.