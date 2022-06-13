Expats to be deported for protesting Nupur Sharma’s comments on Prophet: Report

According to media sources, after expatriates protested inflammatory statements made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Kuwait has decided to deport them to their home countries. Sharma made several statements regarding Prophet Muhammad that outraged the Gulf countries during a panel discussion about the Gyanvapi Mosque survey held by a television news program.

Soon after, she apologized on Twitter and resigned from her position. When Kuwait protested her remarks, India’s ambassador to the country stated that they do not reflect the views of the Government of India and added, ‘In line with our civilisational heritage and strong cultural traditions of unity in diversity, the Government of India accords the highest respect to all religions’.

According to the Arab Times, an English-language daily newspaper published in Saudi Arabia, Kuwaiti police are ‘arresting expats and referring them to the deportation centre to be returned to their countries’. Deported ex-pats who took part in a protest over the statements would be barred from entering Kuwait again.

The Kuwaiti government has said unequivocally that all foreigners in the nation must obey the rules and avoid breaching them at all costs. According to the most recent official figures, the number of Indian nationals lawfully resident in Kuwait has surpassed ten thousand, with the community rising at a rate of 5-6 percent each year. According to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait, the largest expatriate group in Kuwait is the Indian community, followed by the Egyptians.