Ghazal king Mehdi Hassan remembered on tenth anniversary of death

On Monday, the ninth death anniversary of late Mehdi Hasan Khan, called ‘the emperor of the world of music,’ was honored with tributes to his contribution to the field of music. On June 13, 2012, Lollywood’s ‘ghazal’ King went away, leaving his worldwide fans in sorrow.

Mehdi Hassan was born on July 18, 1927, in Luna, Rajasthan, into a family of traditional musicians. The Indian government also honoured him with the KL Saigal Sangeet Shehenshah Award.

After the partition of India, the legend moved to Pakistan and began singing through a programme at the age of eight. In 1957, he was given the opportunity to showcase his artistic abilities on Pakistan Radio in Karachi. His Ghazal ‘Gulon Me Rang Barsay,’ which was included in the 1962 film ‘Farangi,’ shifted him to fame.

Whether it was a song, a ghazal, or an anthem, Mehdi Hassan’s voice brought it to life. Every ghazal and song he sung is immortal and excellent. In his life, Mehdi Hassan has sung in over 25,000 films and non-film songs and lyrics. ‘Ye Watan Tumhara Hay, Tum Ho Pasban Is Kay,’ Mehdi Hassan’s national anthem, still warms the nation’s blood.