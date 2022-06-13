Gulf country announces updated working hours of drive-through Covid-19 test centres

Manama: The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has announced updated working hours of the drive-through Covid-19 testing centres. The new timings will come into effect from June 11.

The new timings are as follows:

Drive-through testing centre in Muharraq, near King Hamad University Hospital: From 08:00 am to 12:00 pm, and from 04:00 pm to midnight

Drive-through testing centre in Awali, Southern Governorate, near the Bahrain Centre for Strategic, International and Energy Studies (Derasat): From 08:00 am to 12:00 pm, and from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Drive-through testing centre in Salman City, the Northern Governorate: From 08:00 am to 12:00 pm, and from 04:00 pm to 10:00 pm