Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Maharashtra police in Prophet remark case

Nupur Sharma, the suspended BJP spokesperson who was summoned by the Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra on Monday for allegedly making offensive remarks about Prophet Muhammad, has requested time to come before the police and give her statement, according to a senior official. According to him, Nupur Sharma has been allowed time and will not appear in front of the Bhiwandi police on Monday.

She was not given a certain time by the official. Following a complaint filed by a representative of the Raza Academy on May 30, the Bhiwandi police in Thane district filed a case against Nupur Sharma for her remarks regarding the Prophet during a TV debate, he added.

They had also filed a complaint against expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal for allegedly making controversial tweets about Prophet Muhammad, and had ordered him to give a statement on June 15, according to an official. According to a senior official, the Bhiwandi police detained a 19-year-old Muslim male on Sunday for allegedly making a derogatory remark about Prophet Muhammad and showing support for Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments.

The accused was arrested by police after a tense situation occurred in the town as a consequence of his viral social media post, which enraged members of the Muslim community.