Authorities in UAE reduces validity of Al Hosn Green Pass

Abu Dhabi: Health authorities in the UAE has reduced the validity of the Green Pass on the AlHosn app. The validity is reduced to 14 days from 30 days. This means that fully vaccinated residents will get a 14-day Green Pass after receiving a negative Covid-19 PCR test result.

The new rule would be applicable from Wednesday, June 15. The new rule will be applicable to students and employees of the education sector from Monday, June 20. Entry to most public places and attractions in Abu Dhabi is only allowed for those who have the Green Pass.

Also Read: Gulf country lifts all Covid-19 safety restrictions

Authorities informed that it will strictly enforce the use of masks in all indoor places. It also warned that Covid-19 positive people who violate the 10-daymandatory 10-day home isolation period will be imposed with heavy fines. The act will be considered as a criminal offence.

Meanwhile, 1319 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the country on Monday along with 1076 recoveries. The overall caseload is at 918,815. The total recoveries now stand at 900,358. The death toll is at 2305.