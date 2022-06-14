CBI reaches Abhishek Banerjee’s Kolkata house to question his wife about coal smuggling case.

An eight-member Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has arrived at the South Kolkata home of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee to conduct an investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case.

Abhishek’s wife, Rujira Banerjee, is likely to be questioned by the CBI. Abhishek is on his way to Tripura, where he will perform a road show on Tuesday afternoon.

Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and the leader of the Trinamool Congress, will depart Kolkata at 2 p.m. for a meeting of opposition parties in Delhi.