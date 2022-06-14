Man arrested in Delhi for duping woman of nearly Rs 1 lakh via Paytm vouchers

The Dwarka police station’s Cyber cell in Delhi arrested a man who reportedly used Paytm to defraud innocent people. Rashid Khan, a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar district, has been named as the suspect. The man is accused of defrauding a woman of Rs 1 lakh via Paytm vouchers. The accused duped people using Paytm vouchers, according to police, and was arrested based on technical surveillance.

A cell phone and a SIM card used in the crime were also recovered from the accused’s possession. The incident was brought to light when a cheating complaint was filed at the Dwarka police station in the national capital’s Cyber cell.

The complainant claimed she received a call after placing an OLX ad for the sale of headphones. The caller allegedly promised her Rs 12,000 in the form of a Paytm voucher. After five transactions, the fraudster instructed her to verify the voucher. The victim then discovered that she had been duped into making transactions worth Rs 99,000 without her knowledge.