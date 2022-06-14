Nupur Sharma controversy: Actress Swara Bhasker slams Gautam Gambhir

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker launched severe criticism against former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. Swara Bhasker slammed Gautam Gambhir for his ‘Secular Liberals’ comment.

Earlier Gautam Gambhir had accused that ‘secular liberals’ are silent as the country is witnessing hatred against women. He said this supporting former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. ‘Silence of so called ‘secular liberals’ on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologized is surely DEAFENING! #LetsTolerateIntolerance’, tweeted Gambhir.

Silence of so called ‘secular liberals’ on the sickening display of hatred & death threats throughout the country against a woman who has apologised is surely DEAFENING! #LetsTolerateIntolerance — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 12, 2022

‘Inko bulldozers ki aawaaz nahi sunaai pad rahi lekin’, Swara replied on her Instagram handle. ‘Living in India these days is to exist in a constant state of helpless rage’, she said in another post.

BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma had ignited controversy by her comments against Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate. Several gulf countries had slammed the BJP leader over the comment. BJP had suspended her from the party for the controversial comments. The comment had ignited controversy across the globe. Protests against her comments had been gaining momentum in several parts of the country like Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.