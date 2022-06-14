Pritam Chakraborty’s birthday today : Here are the top 5 songs of the Music composer

Pritam Chakraborty began his career creating jingles for television commercials before collaborating with Jeet Ganguly to compose music for Bollywood films. Tere Liye, the duo’s first film album, was released in 2002. Pritam, on the other hand, quickly switched to solo composition and delivered the album for Dhoom’s 2004 release. Pritam’s credentials as a music director were instantly established when the album became a huge hit. Since then, there has been no looking back. Pritam has consistently delivered hits and won countless musical awards over the course of his long career.

Pritam’s 51st birthday is today, June 14, so let’s take a look back and list some of his best songs:

TU HI MERI SHAB MERI- GANGSTER

While the plot and performance of the 2006 release were both great, Pritam’s music had a major role in the film’s success. The calming voice of KK in Tu Hi Meri Shab gave Pritam’s composition wings, and the song became one of the year’s, if not the decade’s, biggest hits.

IN DINO (LIFE IN A METRO)

The 2009 film Life In A Metro, created by Anurag Basu, showcased Pritam’s musical talent. Pritam’s compositions eased the transitions between the various stories in the film. While it’s difficult to pick just one song from the film, In Dino has become the heart and soul of Life In A Metro.

PHIR LE AAYA DIL- BARFI

Pritam’s Phir Le Aaya Dil, arguably one of his best songs, is a musical masterpiece. The original version of the song was sung by Rekha Bhardwaj, and Arijit Singh’s vocals were featured in the reprised version. The lyrics were written by Sayeed Quadri.

TU JAANE NA- AJAB PREM KI GAJAB KAHANI

Pritam’s mastery at delivering successful full love tunes is exemplified by this song. Atif Aslam’s calming voice and Irshad Kamils’ superb lyrics leave a lasting impression on the listener’s soul.

NAINA – DANGAL

This song evokes genuine emotions.

‘Juda huye kadam…

Jinhone li thi ye kasam…

Milke chalenge hardum…

Ab baant’te hain ye gham’ This is the first thing that springs to mind.