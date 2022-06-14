Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Here are 5 iconic roles played by the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most accomplished actors in Bollywood, who won the hearts of millions with his stylish appearance, acting skills, and flexibility. Sushant made his acting debut in 2008 with the television serial Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. However, his portrayal as Manav in Pavitra Rishta made him a household celebrity.

Sushant made his big Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Kai Po Che and became an immediate success with his contagious grin and skills. Sushant has established himself as the embodiment of brilliance and adaptability during the course of his seven-year career. He has been in a number of well-known films, and it has always been a pleasure to watch him onscreen. Sushant’s time in Bollywood, however, was cut short when he passed away on June 14, 2020. Millions of his supporters were devastated. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away two years ago, and his followers continue to miss his presence on screen.

On the day of Sushant’s death anniversary, here’s a look at some of the classic roles he portrayed, proving that his legacy will go on forever.

Ishan Bhatt from Kai Po Che

The movie marked Sushant’s debut in Bollywood in which he played a failing cricketer who became obsessed with the sport and eventually became a coach. He flawlessly depicted all of Ishaan’s emotions onscreen, whether it was enthusiasm, arrogance, or the confidence he needed. Despite the presence of Amit Sadh and Rajkummar Rao in Kai Po Che, Sushant Singh Rajput has unquestionably stolen the show.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Sushant has gone to great lengths to get inside the skin of the role, from perfecting his bat skills to embracing Dhoni’s swagger. Sushant Singh Rajput as Mahendra Singh Dhoni was a delight to behold, as he expertly captured all of the ace cricketer’s characteristics on the big screen.

Mansoor Khan from Kedarnath

Kedarnath has touched a chord in the hearts of millions. Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in this film, and her chemistry with Sushant was fantastic. Sushant alias Mansoor’s performance in the film made people cry and laugh, a feat that not every actor can manage.

Aniruddh Pathak from Chhichhore

It is said to be one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s greatest performances. The coming-of-age comedy-drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari was set between the 1990s and 2019. It was a nostalgic and emotional roller coaster journey that transported everyone back to their college days. Chhichhore delivered a powerful message on the importance of cherishing good friends and never giving up on life.

Manny from Dil Bechara

Mukesh Chhabra directorial Dil Bechara marked Sushant Singh Rajput’s last performance in front of the camera. The film was released after his death which left everyone in tears. Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s novel The Fault in Our Stars, which was published in 2012 and was adapted into a 2014 American film. As Manny, Sushant made a strong performance that inspired everyone to live life to the utmost.