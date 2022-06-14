Report: EU cautions Google, Facebook, and Twitter to deal with hoaxes or face serious implications.

According to Reuters, the European Union has urged digital giants Google, Facebook, and Twitter to combat deepfakes or suffer negative repercussions. The European Commission is scheduled to release a revised code of practice on misinformation on Thursday as part of its assault on false news.

The voluntary code, which was adopted in 2018, will now become a co-regulation programme, with responsibility shared between regulators and code signatories. The signatories will have to deal with the revised code, which includes examples of deceptive conduct such as deepfakes and fake accounts.

According to an EU document, ‘relevant signatories will adopt, reinforce, and implement clear policies regarding impermissible manipulative behaviours and practises on their services, based on the most recent evidence on the conducts and tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) employed by malicious actors’. Deep fakes, which are hyperrealistic forgeries made by computer technology, have raised concerns throughout the world when utilised in political contexts.

This code will be tied to the Digital Services Act (DSA), which was signed earlier this year by the 27-country European Union. Companies that fail to meet their commitments under the code may risk fines of up to 6% of their global revenue, according to DSA guidelines. Signatories will also have to take steps to combat disinformation in political advertising in order to increase openness.