Sri Lanka to take on Australia on 1st ODI today: Possible playing XI

Colombo: Sri Lanka will face Australia for the first time in the five-match ODI series today. The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The first two ODI matches are scheduled to be played at Pallekele while the last three games will be played at Colombo.

Australia won the T20I series by a 2-1 margin. Shanaka will lead the Lankan team and Aaron Finch will lead the Aussies in this series. Australia is currently standing at the third position on the ICC Men’s ODI rankings while Sri Lanka is placed eighth on the list.

Australia and Sri Lanka have faced each other in 98 ODIs so far. Out of these 98 games, Australia has won 61 games and Sri Lanka won 33 games. 4 matches ended without a result.

Possible Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood