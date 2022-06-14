Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for third day in a row

Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices ended lower for third day in a row in the Indian share market. The losses in energy, finance and consumer goods shares weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 52,694, lower by 153 points or 0.29%. NSE Nifty closed lower by 17.30 points or 0.11% at 15,757.10. The broader market breadth of BSE was negative as 1506 shares advanced, 1730 shares declined and 132 shares are unchanged. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally lower.

The top gainers in the market were NTPC, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Infosys, Apollo Hospitals, Divis Labs and Dr Reddy’s . The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Reliance, Maruti, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Hindalco Industries, ONGC and HDFC Bank.