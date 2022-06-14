The last bridge leading out of a key Ukrainian city is destroyed by Russia!

Russian soldiers have demolished the final bridge leading to the city of Severodonetsk, which has been the scene of a heavy fight between Russian and Ukrainian forces. According to Reuters, Ukrainian officials reported the demolition of the bridge, which may have provided as an escape route for people. Regional governor Sergei Gaidai claimed that with the final bridge to the city destroyed, surviving inhabitants are trapped in the city and it has now become hard to provide humanitarian supplies. Russia controls over 70% of the city.

Ukraine has made repeated requests for additional Western heavy weaponry to defend Severodonetsk. Moscow has criticised the West’s assistance to Ukraine. The city is critical to controlling the Donetsk area, where Russia has focused its might after being ousted from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. On February 24, Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine. The conflict is now in its fourth month.

Late Monday, President Volodymyr Zelensky declared that the struggle for the eastern Donbas will be remembered as one of the bloodiest in European history. Russian separatists have seized the territory, which includes the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk. ‘ The cost of this struggle is really expensive for us. It’s simply terrifying. We always remind our partners that only a sufficient number of modern artillery for Ukraine will assure our advantage ‘, he stated.

On Monday, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Pescov stated that Russia’s primary priority was to safeguard Donetsk and Luhansk. These areas are part of the Donbas region. Pro-Russian proxy troops control territory in these areas. Ukraine requires 1,000 howitzers, 500 tanks, and 1,000 drones, among other heavy weaponry, according to Presidential Adviser Mykhailo Podolyak. Moscow provided the most recent of multiple reports claiming that it has destroyed US and European armaments and equipment.

According to Russia’s defence ministry, high-precision air-based missiles struck at a train station in Udachne, northwest of Donetsk, striking equipment transported to Ukrainian forces. On Telegram, Ukraine’s interior ministry stated that Udachne was attacked by a Russian strike overnight Sunday into Monday, but did not specify if weapons were used.