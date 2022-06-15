‘Chew well and swallow’; AIIMS issues warning after man dies choking on momos

The All India Institute of Medical Science has issued a warning about India’s favorite food, momos. AIIMS issued the health warning following the death of a 50-year-old man who choked on a dumpling or a momo.

After AIIMS forensic scientists discovered the cause of the man’s death, the medical authority warned everyone to ‘swallow with caution’. He was allegedly transported dead to AIIMS in Delhi. The man was thought to be inebriated and was eating momos at a roadside kiosk when he slumped on the ground.

A dumpling was discovered wedged in the opening of the man’s windpipe, leading physicians to believe he died from choking on a momo, according to the post-mortem report. The cause of death was determined to be neurogenic cardiac arrest caused by momos choking, which was discovered to be positioned at the laryngeal inlet.

As a result, the AIIMS has issued a warning about eating the famous dish, which can be found in practically every roadside kiosk and high-end restaurant in India. Choking is caused by a blockage in the windpipe. It is recommended that when we consume anything substantial, we chew it thoroughly before swallowing to avoid blocking the food pipe or the windpipe.