Kerala SSLC results announced; 99.26% win

Thiruvananthapuram: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results of the Kerala Board of the recently concluded academic year has been published on Wednesday. 99.26% of students achieved eligibility for higher studies, said general education minister V Sivankutty.

As many as 4,29,469 students had appeared for the exam. Among these, 44,363 students scored A+ grade in all subjects they appeared for. Among districts, Kannur topped in pass percentage with 99.76%. Wayanad trailed the 13 other districts. Meanwhile, Pala educational district came first in pass percentage. The most number of full A-pluses were reported from Malappuram district. State-wide 44,363 students secured A-plus scores in all subjects. This was 1,25,509 last year. In all 2,134 schools have reported 100% success.

70% of the questions in the exams were from the focus area in the syllabus set by the department in the wake of the pandemic-induced lockdown. Minister congratulates teachers and other officials for completing the exam as per schedule and publishing the result within one-and-a-half month.

The public examination commenced on March 31 and concluded on April 29. The practical examinations (IT) were held from May 3 to 10. The examinations were held in 2,961 centres in the state and outside. Along with SSLC exam results, THSLC, THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired) and AHSLC exam results was also announced. The results of the Higher Secondary Exam (Class 12) would be declared on June 20.