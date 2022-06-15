Kerala SSLC results to be published today at 3pm; How to check

Thiruvananthapuram: The results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination held by the Kerala Board of Public Examinations will be announced at 3pm on Wednesday. General Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce the results at the PR Chamber in the Secretariat.

A total of 4,26,999 students across 2,962 centres in the state had appeared for the SSLC this year. The results of the Technical High School Leaving Certificate (THSLC) examination too be will be published. Other results to be announced are that of THSLC (for hearing impaired), SSLC (hearing impaired) and Art High School Leaving Certificate (AHSLC) examinations.

Students, who appeared for the SSLC and Plus-Two exams, will not get grace marks this time too. The arts, sports and science events conducted by the education department, were cancelled during the last academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grace marks are given to students participating in such events. The general education principal secretary has issued an order, clarifying this.

The results will be available on official websites/apps from 4pm. Results can be checked here..

After the Minister makes the announcement, the result will be available from 4pm on the apps: PRD Live and Saphalam 2022. The results can also be accessed through the websites: www.prd.kerala.gov.in, result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in, https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, and https://results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Enter the register number in the link on the home page to get the detailed results. The PRD Live, which is the official mobile app of the Information & Public Relations department, is available on the Google PlayStore and App Store. The app has been developed such that the results can be accessed quickly without any disruptions, even when there is an increase in traffic.

The SSLC results can also be known through the Saphalam 2022 — the app brought out by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE). The app has been developed in addition to the cloud-based portal www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Apart from individual results, a comprehensive analysis, including various reports, graphics, and analysis of the results at the school-level, education district and revenue district, will be available at the portal and the mobile app. The app can be downloaded from the Google PlayStore.