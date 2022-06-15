Satellite pictures shows Iran’s preparations for rocket launch

As tensions over Iran’s nuclear programme remain high, satellite photographs appear to show Iran preparing for a space launch on Tuesday, with a rocket seen on a rural desert launching pad.

Images from Maxar Technologies revealed a launching pad at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province, the site of numerous recent failed attempts to put a satellite into orbit.

In one shot, a rocket on a transporter was seen being hoisted and placed on a launch tower. On Tuesday afternoon, a later photo appeared to show the rocket atop the tower.

However, Iran’s state-run Irna news agency reported in May that the country would most likely have seven homegrown satellites ready for launch by the end of the calendar year in March 2023.

Iran’s latest solid-fuel satellite-carrying rocket, the Zuljanah, could be tested shortly, according to a Defense Ministry official.

Although building a rocket usually signals a launch is approaching, it remained unclear when the launch will take place.

Late Tuesday night, Nasa fire satellites, which detect flashes of light from orbit, detected no activity above the location.

Iran has launched several short-lived satellites into orbit during the last decade, as well as a monkey into space in 2013. However, the programme has recently encountered difficulties.