The crew escaped Kabul with Afghans and was released ‘without charges’!

The US Air Force has opted not to discipline the C-17 airplane crew that flew out of Kabul airport in Afghanistan during the hasty and chaotic departure of American soldiers, despite the discovery of human body parts in the wheel well when the jet arrived in Qatar. The investigation concluded that the crew ‘behaved correctly’ in departing from Afghanistan’s Hamid Karzai International Airport in August 2021.

The crew employed solid judgment ‘in their choice to get airborne as swiftly as possible when faced with an unusual and rapidly deteriorating security scenario,’ they said in a statement issued on Monday. ‘ The aircrew’s fast thinking and airmanship secured the crew’s and their aircraft’s survival. The crew returned to flying status after obtaining proper therapy and resources to assist cope with any stress from this unusual event’, the US Air Force confirmed on Monday.

On August 16, a day after the Taliban took over Afghanistan and deposed the civilian government, hundreds of civilians flocked to the airport to board US flights because of fear of retaliation from the Taliban and the reintroduction of basic Islamist rules. The site’s photos and videos show terrified individuals racing on the airport’s tarmac beside a US Air Force C-17 transport jet.

When the plane was in the air, many people were observed hanging to the jet’s wheels and plummeting thousands of feet. When the Taliban acquired additional territory across the nation, the Biden administration faced harsh criticism for ‘mishandling’ the departure of US soldiers from Afghanistan and delaying evacuation operations of civilians working for the US government.