Ukraine requires a clear signal from the EU, says Macron

President Emmanuel Macron took a stronger position against Russia on Wednesday, saying Europe needed to send a strong signal to Ukraine in order to ease fears in Kiev and among certain European allies about his prior posture toward Moscow.

Macron arrived in Romania on Tuesday for a three-day visit to Ukraine’s eastern neighbours, including Moldova, before visiting Kyiv on Thursday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, according to two diplomatic sources.

The symbolic visit would take place a day before the European Commission issues a recommendation on Ukraine’s position as an EU candidate, which the major European countries have been ambivalent about and will address during a leaders’ summit on June 23-24.

‘We (Europeans) need to give unambiguous political signals to Ukraine and its people while they are resisting bravely,’ Macron added, without providing further information.

Ukraine and eastern European allies have chastised the French president for his vague support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia.

French officials have moved to intensify public messaging in recent days, while Macron appeared to adopt a firmer stance with his troops on Tuesday evening.

‘We will do all in our power to stop Russia’s war forces, to assist the Ukrainians and their armies, and to continue to talk,’ he told French and NATO troops at a military camp in Romania.

Macron has consistently stated in recent weeks that it is critical not to “humiliate” Russia so that a diplomatic solution can be found when combat ceases, and he has kept communication channels open with the Kremlin, infuriating more hawkish friends.

Macron downplayed the remarks when speaking beside Iohannis, but stressed that Ukraine, which he believed would win the war, would eventually have to deal with Russia.