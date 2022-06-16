Cocaine worth $86 million is shipped to supermarkets in banana shipments; Report

When grocery employees in the Czech Republic began discovering powder-filled cartons in banana crates, everyone was taken away. A record amount of cocaine was discovered in a shipment for the country’s supermarkets. Drug traffickers missed out on a shipment of cocaine concealed in banana crates after it was sent to Czech shops before being arrested in Germany.

According to the Czech police video, a police officer and a sniffer dog check a shipment of several crates of bananas allegedly from Colombia. Employees in the northern towns of Jicin and Rychnov nad Kneznou uncovered 840 kilos (1,852 pounds) of cocaine concealed in cardboard boxes containing bananas. Officers are also searching for banana cartons transported by the same overseas shipment at other stores across the country.

The cops claimed to be cooperating on the investigation with equivalents from other unspecified nations. According to Jakub Frydrych, the police anti-narcotics department chief, the cocaine most likely originated in Central America. The street value of the substance is believed to be more than two billion Czech crowns ($86 million). A store in Prague was caught with more than 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of cocaine in a similar incident in 2015. Authorities found 117 kilograms (258 pounds) of cocaine hidden amid dry fruit in a warehouse north of Prague in 1999.