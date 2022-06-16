Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Leading audio and wearable brand based in India, Fire-Boltt launched its new smartwatch named ‘Fire-Boltt Ring Pro’. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and will go on sale on June 16 on Amazon. It will be available in Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Red, and White colours.

Fire-Boltt Ring Pro smartwatch sports a 1.75-inch full-touch display with 320×385 pixels resolution. It is equipped with a Bluetooth calling function. It can track up to 25 sports modes including hiking, walking, running, cycling, weight lifting, baseball, football, basketball, and more. The smartwatch offers 24×7 dynamic and manual monitoring, a step tracker, sleep monitor and more. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 5 days of battery life and 28 days of standby mode. It also has a Pin Lock system.

It will also users manage calls, messages, and social media notifications and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.