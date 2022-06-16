ODI Series: Sri Lanka to face Australia today

Colombo: In cricket, Sri Lanka will face Australia in the second ODI in the five-match series at the Pallekele International Stadium today. Australia is leading the series 1-0. Australia won the first match by 2 wickets via DLS method as the match was interrupted by rain.

Also Read: Authority issues updated travel procedures in Saudi Arabia

Possible Playing XI:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tavis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood