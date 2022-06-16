Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray says, ‘Ayodhya visit is not political’

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra’s environment minister and a Shiv Sena leader, arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday, saying his visit was ‘purely religious’ rather than political.

Thackeray deflected questions about the Gyanvapi mosque issue and the Krishna Janmabhoomi case by saying, ‘My Ayodhya visit is purely religious. It has nothing to do with politics.’ His visit comes amid a quarrel between the Shiv Sena and its former ally, the BJP, about which party is more loyal to Hindutva beliefs.

‘Ayodhya is the centre of faith in India. In 2018, we gave this slogan – first temple, then government. After Shiv Sena’s slogan, the way for the construction of the temple was cleared. Now, Ram temple is being built on the orders of the Supreme Court. We will pray to Lord Rama to give us the strength to serve the people better,’ he said.