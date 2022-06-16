Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle lower for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended lower for fifth day in a row. For Sensex and Nifty, latest was the lowest close in over a year.

BSE Sensex closed 1045.60 points, or 1.99% lower at 51,495.79. NSE Nifty was down 331.55 points, or 2.11% to 15,360.60. The broader market breadth of BSE was negative as 607 shares have advanced, 2680 shares declined and 97 shares are unchanged. All the sectoral indices ended lower.

The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and NTPC. Nestle India was the only gainer