These super foods will help you to stay young

Diet plays an important role in improving our health. It also helps to keep us young. Here are a few super foods that help you to stay healthy, fit, and beautiful.

Milk: Low-fat milk should be a part of everyone’s diet. Vitamin D and calcium are abundant in milk. Calcium absorption is aided by vitamin D.

Tomatoes: They are regarded as a superfood for women. It includes lycopene, a vitamin that protects women against breast cancer. Tomatoes are high in antioxidants, which aid in the prevention of heart disease. Tomatoes also help to maintain the condition of your skin and delay the ageing process.

Beans: They lower the risk of coronary artery disease and breast cancer. Beans are high in protein and fibre, and they have relatively little fat. Bean consumption also helps to keep hormones in check.

Curd: Curd or low-fat yoghurt must be consumed on a daily basis. Curd has been shown to lessen the risk of breast cancer in multiple trials. Curd also aids in the elimination of stomach-related issues. It lowers the case of ulcers and vaginal infections, as well as strengthens the bones.

Berries: Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and cranberries are extremely beneficial to health. They contain cancer-fighting elements. Berries are abundant in vitamin C and folic acid, making them a good choice for pregnant women. It might also help you get rid of urinary tract infections.

Fish: If you are not a vegetarian, fish is a healthy alternative. Salmon, sardines, and mackerel fish should all be part of diet. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish can aid with skin disorders, heart disease, strokes, hypertension, depression, joint discomfort, and inflammation, among other things.