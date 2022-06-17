CBI raids Agrasen Gehlot’s Jodhpur residence

The Central Bureau of Investigation raided Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen Gehlot’s home in Jodhpur. Agrasen Gehlot is a fertiliser trader who was previously investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged fertiliser scam. This comes as the Congress conducts nationwide protests against the ED probe into Rahul Gandhi.

Between 2007 and 2009, when the UPA government was in control, Agrasen Gehlot was accused of exporting subsidised fertiliser. According to sources, Agrasen Gehlot conspired and exported a large amount of Muriate of Potash (MoP) meant for Indian farmers at a subsidised rate to foreign countries between 2007 and 2009.

After conducting searches, the ED stated in 2020 that, ‘MoP was meant for poor farmers of the country. Agrasen Gehlot, through his company Anupam Krishi, bought the MoP at a subsidised rate and later sold it at a high rate to countries like Malaysia and Vietnam.’